What Are The Metal Grids On F1 Cars For?

The grids which can be seen on F1 cars during testing are called aero rakes. They consist of a series of pitot tubes and Kiel probe sensors, which measure the flow of air as it crosses over, under, and through the various gaps and crevices of the F1 car's body. These grids can often be seen mounted just behind the front tires, to measure the wake from them while driving, in addition to on top of the body, and upon the rear wing too. Rear wings and rear spoilers make a difference on a car's downforce, so even small tweaks here could have a profound effect on an F1 car's cornering or top speed abilities.

The data captured from these sensors, which is transferred to the team in almost real-time, is then used to compile a visual map of airflow, which allows the engineers to make and measure tweaks to the car's aerodynamics. These tweaks will then be tested in the same method, and the results can then be compared using the airflow maps, in order to determine whether the adjustments made are achieving the desired result or not.

Moreover, the data can also be compared to what the team is achieving in simulated tests, to see whether or not the simulated results are translated through to real-world driving. Some of the fastest F1 cars of all time were developed using this method, in addition to wind tunnel testing and simulations too.