What Makes A Harley-Davidson Dyna Wide Glide Different From A Super Glide?
The Harley-Davidson Dyna (now discontinued) is the talk of the town when it comes to customizable motorcycles. And two notable variants in that line are the Dyna Wide Glide and Dyna Super Glide. The most noticeable difference between the Wide Glide and the Super Glide comes down to riding posture and design philosophy. The Dyna Wide Glide (FXDWG) goes all-in on the long-and-low custom chopper look, with forward controls, drag bars, a 34-degree rake, and a 21-inch laced front wheel. You're leaning forward, legs stretched out, and your whole body is pitched into an aggressive stance. That style isn't for everyone, but for riders who want to feel locked in and slammed to the road, it hits the mark.
By contrast, the Super Glide Custom (FXDCI) is more balanced and versatile. With mid-mounted foot controls, it supports a less feet-forward riding position that works better for long-distance rides and tighter cornering. It still has the unmistakable cruiser DNA — chrome everywhere, clean lines, and a classic tank-mounted speedo — but it feels less committed to a single look.
Suspension and handling differences in the Dyna Glides
Handling is another major separator. The Wide Glide's geometry — 36-degree rake, larger front wheel, and stretched-out front end — gives it a planted, smooth ride. But those same traits, especially the increased rake, make it less nimble in corners, especially tight ones. Dave63 on the Harley-Davidson forums states, "Added rake and trail decreases a bike's ability to 'fall' into corners and be nimble. It does, however, make the same bike more stable on the highway. Compared to most stock bikes, it has some of the highest rake and trail numbers." The rear shocks and front forks do a solid job on bumps, though.
The Super Glide Custom, on the other hand, feels more responsive and handles better in real-world riding. Harley beefed up the Dyna chassis in 2006, adding stiffer swingarms, 49mm forks (same as the V-Rod), and a redesigned frame with wider axles. Both bikes handle like cruisers, not sportbikes. But if you plan to scrape pegs and carve some corners, the Super Glide Sport trim gives you more room to push the limits.
Dyna Glides features and experience
The Wide Glide is all about style. From its flame paint option and Tommy Gun exhaust to the side-mounted plate, it's Harley's way of giving you a blast to the past. It's stripped down, looks aggressive, and gets attention wherever it goes. But it also makes sacrifices; the tiny pillion is barely usable, and the forward controls can be a stretch for shorter riders. It's not built for comfort. It's built for swagger.
The Super Glide is more subtle but far more practical. Accessories such as leather saddlebags, a detachable windshield, and better seat options make it a capable touring machine when set up right. It's the kind of bike that you ride to work during the week and take on 500-mile weekends. The fuel-injected Twin Cam 88, which, while not without its problems, offers enough torque to keep things fun, and with the six-speed Cruise Drive transmission, it eats up highway miles without feeling buzzy.
At its core, the difference comes down to purpose. The Wide Glide is for those who want their bike to look and feel like a statement, and is rightfully one of the most stylish Harley-Davidson motorcycles ever made. The Super Glide might not be the best-looking, but it is the one for those who value comfort over aesthetics.