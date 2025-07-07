This US Marine Corps Motorcycle Doesn't Use Gas - It Runs On Jet Fuel

A motorcycle that runs on the same fuel as a Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber sounds unreal, but the M1030-M1 was a special case. This military-grade motorcycle was made to skip the gas station and gulp down jet fuel instead. Designed for the United States Marine Corps, this bike was built to go anywhere and survive just about everything. A battleground means taking on anything from rugged mountains to war-torn deserts, and this unique bike was meant to deliver without needing special fuel stops along the way.

The Kawasaki M1030-M1 for the U.S. Marine Corps was not made from scratch. Instead, it started life as a Kawasaki KLR650 dual-sport bike, a favorite among adventure riders. But once Hayes Diversified Technologies (HDT) got their hands on it, the bike's transformation was far beyond ordinary. As a result, the gasoline engine was swapped out for a custom-built diesel that could run on JP-8 jet fuel, the same stuff powering tanks, helicopters, and bombers. But why was there a need for the customization? To simplify logistics. One fuel for everything in the field meant no confusion and no extra supply chains.