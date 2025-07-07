Here's What To Do If Your Home's Smart Lock Breaks Or The Battery Dies

The Internet of Things (IoT) describes a network of intelligent gadgets with autonomous capabilities that communicate with each other. According to Grand View Research, this technology is projected to reach $2.65 trillion globally by 2030. Many of the best examples of IoT have become must-have devices that transform houses into smart homes, including smart locks. Why use physical keys when you have modern options like smartphone apps, keypads, or fingerprint scanners?

However, some worry that if their smart lock runs out of power or fails to function properly, they could be locked out. Fortunately, these fears are largely unfounded because many of these smart locks still feature the ability to use a traditional key, if other means of unlocking the unit aren't working. Most of these products utilize batteries and aren't subtle in their methods of alerting you to low power. App notifications and/or incessant audible beeping on the smart lock itself would be difficult to ignore. Even still, with no power, you could always go purchase fresh batteries and then install them, allowing you entry into your home.

Regardless of how many high-tech features a smart lock has available, at its core, it's still just a lock. To quote the great stand-up comedian Mitch Hedberg, "An escalator can never break; it can only become stairs." Similarly, if a smart deadbolt won't unlock via an app or keypad entry, it just becomes a traditional key lock.