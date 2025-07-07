Here's Why You'll See People Put Tires On Their Roof Sometimes

Tires on roofs are a common sight in areas with strong winds and metal roofing. While this might seem confusing, there is a good reason for it. Homeowners use the tires as an inexpensive fix to keep their roofs stable and in place. This method serves as a practical solution to various problems caused by lightweight building materials in areas with severe weather.

An estimated 20 million Americans occupy mobile homes, most of them in low-income Southern communities that experience frequent tornadoes and thunderstorms. Corrugated metal roofing is widely used for these homes, but it's often installed without proper reinforcement due to cost or material limitations. With formal anchoring or construction support well out of reach, communities had to find a different solution or risk having their roofs blown off.

While some used big rocks, most residents relied on repurposing old vehicle tires instead due to their availability; retrieving them from nearby junkyards, garages, or the side of the road. Despite not being an industry-standard practice, it's a workaround rooted in necessity and adapted to harsh climates.