We Can Now Create A Man-Made 'Eclipse' – Here's Why That Is So Important

Just as NASA has its own satellites and telescopes floating around in space, so does the European Space Agency (ESA). ESA's Gaia Observatory, for instance, mapped nearly two billion celestial objects and could even measure "starquakes" before its recent retirement. In 2024, the ESA added to its roster of orbiting spacecraft when it successfully launched Proba-3, the first-ever mission by any space agency to test precision formation between two separate objects. As if successfully launching one satellite into space and making sure it goes exactly where it's supposed to isn't difficult enough, precision formation requires positioning and controlling two separate spacecraft as they fly together as a single unit.

The two satellites that make up the Proba-3 mission are called the Coronagraph and the Occulter. Months after their launch, the ESA completed its first successful test, flying both objects 150 meters (492 feet) apart in formation — an engineering feat never before accomplished. Not only is the mission's success promising for astronavigational technologies, but the formation of the two satellites also serves another intriguing scientific purpose: creating artificial solar eclipses that mimic the ones occasionally seen on Earth, giving scientists a particular view of the sun for study.

The Coronagraph is designed to take images of the sun's corona, which is the outermost layer of our nearest star. The Occulter carries a round disk that's a little over four-and-a-half feet in diameter (1.4 meters). By floating in precise formation with the Coronagraph, the Occulter's disk blocks the sun and creates an 8-cm (3.1 inches) round shadow on the former's optical instrument — just as the moon casts a shadow over Earth during a solar eclipse.