What Is A Starquake? The ESA's Gaia Observatory Has Some Photos To Show You

The European Space Agency (ESA) first launched the Gaia project back in 2013 with the intention of collecting more precise data about as many of the stars in and beyond our galaxy as possible. In fact, it managed to collect info on more than 2 million stars between the start of its collection in 2014 and the submission of its first batch of results in 2016 (22 months overall).

These instruments are so precise that the ESA claims it would be like someone being able to look at the moon — without any assistance — and finding a coin laying on its surface. With Gaia's help, researchers have been able to piece together clearer theories on things like how stars move, how the galaxy was formed, and how it could be evolving. And thanks to those instruments, Gaia has been able to detect things that it wasn't actually built for: starquakes that scientists previously didn't know existed.