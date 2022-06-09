Why The European Space Agency Wants To Visit A Comet

How do you learn more about how the solar system was formed? Before Earth even existed, a disk of dust and gas swirled around the sun and gradually clumped to form planets (via ALMA). To learn more about how this happened and to peer back at the earliest stages of our solar system, one great source of information is comets. These chunks of dust and ice orbit the sun, and when they approach the sun they warm up and give off gases in a process that creates a distinctive tail. They are left over from the early stages of the solar system, around 4.6 billion years ago, so studying their composition helps reveal what this period may have been like (via NASA).

The European Space Agency (ESA) wants to further the study of comets by visiting one with a spacecraft. By visiting a "pristine" comet, or one that is just beginning to approach the inner solar system, the agency may be able to see untouched material from this early stage of the solar system. The mission, named Comet Interceptor, completed its study phase and in June 2022, the ESA announced it was looking for a contractor to start building the craft.

"A comet on its first orbit around the sun would contain unprocessed material from the dawn of the Solar System," explained a study scientist for the project, Michael Küppers. "Studying such an object and sampling this material will help us understand not only more about comets, but also how the solar system formed and evolved over time."