How Much Does The Most Expensive Mack Truck Cost? (And Why Is It So Pricey?)

Mack Trucks are, historically, best known for their toughness and hauling power. Frankly, luxury rarely enters into many conversations surrounding the brand. But in 2015 the semi truck manufacturer was very much at the center of such a conversation, when customizers at Brisbane, Australia's Viking Trucks delivered a custom Mack Super-Liner that ranked among the swankiest, and no doubt priciest ever made.

The job was commissioned by Malaysia's Sultan Ibrahim Ismail of Johor, who contacted Mack Trucks requesting a fully-customized vehicle worthy of transporting his equally high-end power boat to any body of water that can be accessed by roads. In doing so, the Sultan reportedly supplied Mack with a detailed design brief outlining some of the features desired in the build. As then Vice President Dean Bestwick stated, Mack had "never contemplated the features that have been included in His Majesty's truck," later adding, "This is the most luxurious truck to have been built in Australia and probably the planet."

That much is obvious with even a casual glance at the exterior of the converted Super-Liner, and a peek at the interior makes it clear that the Sultan spared no expense in funding the customization. While the exact cost of the conversion has not been released, it's believed close to $1 million went into the job. Suffice it to say, when the converted Mack Truck Super-Liner hit the streets in 2015, nothing like it had ever fronted the brand's iconic Bulldog hood ornament.