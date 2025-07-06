How Much Does The Most Expensive Mack Truck Cost? (And Why Is It So Pricey?)
Mack Trucks are, historically, best known for their toughness and hauling power. Frankly, luxury rarely enters into many conversations surrounding the brand. But in 2015 the semi truck manufacturer was very much at the center of such a conversation, when customizers at Brisbane, Australia's Viking Trucks delivered a custom Mack Super-Liner that ranked among the swankiest, and no doubt priciest ever made.
The job was commissioned by Malaysia's Sultan Ibrahim Ismail of Johor, who contacted Mack Trucks requesting a fully-customized vehicle worthy of transporting his equally high-end power boat to any body of water that can be accessed by roads. In doing so, the Sultan reportedly supplied Mack with a detailed design brief outlining some of the features desired in the build. As then Vice President Dean Bestwick stated, Mack had "never contemplated the features that have been included in His Majesty's truck," later adding, "This is the most luxurious truck to have been built in Australia and probably the planet."
That much is obvious with even a casual glance at the exterior of the converted Super-Liner, and a peek at the interior makes it clear that the Sultan spared no expense in funding the customization. While the exact cost of the conversion has not been released, it's believed close to $1 million went into the job. Suffice it to say, when the converted Mack Truck Super-Liner hit the streets in 2015, nothing like it had ever fronted the brand's iconic Bulldog hood ornament.
The big rig is a one-of-a-kind long hauler fit for a literal king
Given the Mack Truck's supposed price tag, one might be surprised to learn that hood ornament isn't made from solid gold. Rest assured, the chrome-finished beast affixed to the Super-Liner's hood still projects a stateliness befitting a sovereign. So too does the truck's under-the-hood power credentials, with Viking Trucks' team outfitting the Super-Liner with a potent MP-10 engine capable of producing a reported 695 horsepower. And yes, that's a considerable bump over your average Mack Truck engine, which typically provide anywhere between 300 and 500 hp.
Upgraded pulling power aside, the customization team essentially rebuilt the truck from the ground up, overhauling the interior and exterior with glow-ups even the Sultan himself might not have anticipated. As many as 35 customizers joined Jason Ryan's team for the high-end upgrade. Among the work they provided you'll see an interior cabin outfitted with carpet and leather chairs embroidered with the Sultan's crest via gold-thread. You'll also find hand-made cabinetry and electronics galore, including two televisions, a Bose stereo system, various gaming systems, and a custom LED lighting system.
The fancy lighting extends to the vehicle's exterior too, illuminating a one-of-a-kind paint job inspired by the Sultan's favorite football squad and the livery adorning his boat. The exterior metal work is just as impressive, with a Viking specialist claiming the smoke stacks alone required three weeks of work each. The team put an estimated 6,000 hours into the job, though it's unclear how much labor factored into the exorbitant price of this magnificent Mack Truck.