4 Useful Third-Party Accessories For Your DeWalt Table Saw
In the DIY world, few tools pack quite the punch of a trusty table saw. These heavy-duty tools provide the strength and stability needed to cut through a wide variety of hard and soft materials and do so in an efficient manner. Practically every major tool brand out there has its own array of table saws that everyone will have their preference regarding which is best. Just as with numerous other power tool categories, DeWalt's table saws have grown to become a favorite of many.
Even if the famous yellow-black brand doesn't produce the most heavy-duty or precise models on the market, its selection is nevertheless considered more than suitable for the needs of most. Renowned for their portability, strength, and relative ease of use while also being among the most fairly priced options out there, it's easy to see how DeWalt became such a fan-favorite over the years. But just as equally important as the saw itself are the accessories that make it up, as the quality of each component contributes to its functionality and your safety.
While you can find practically anything you need for your DeWalt table saw from the company's catalogue, it doesn't have to be your only option. A vast array of third-party DeWalt-compatible items are readily available that have been deemed of good quality by users, while also being less expensive than the official selection from DeWalt. Here are four highly recommended options selected due to their functionality, price, and user reception, all of which we dive more deeply into at the end of the article.
Workess Portable Table Saw Stand
Those unfamiliar with table saws often view them as hefty stationery tools. While there are some models that definitely fit this description, you may be surprised to learn that more compact table saws also exist, such as the 15 Amp 8-1/4 inch Compact Portable Jobsite Table Saw from DeWalt. While you can carry these saws about with relative ease, it can become tiresome and inconvenient to do so throughout the workspace over the course of a long day. That's why it helps to invest in a handy accessory such as the Workess Portable Table Saw Stand.
Outfitted with a pair of 8-inch wheels, this sturdy stand is designed to support your table saw and move it about with ease. It's capable of supporting upwards of 330 pounds, allowing it to carry a table saw and any of the material you're working with. Adding to this, the base is able to be adjusted thanks to its two mounting plates that can repositioned on the structure to best fit the length of your tool, which some buyers have commented was necessary for their DeWalt saws. When not in use, the stand can be easily folded up and stored away without eating up much space.
On Amazon, the Workess Portable Table Saw Stand possesses a 4.5 out of five-star rating average from over 300 customers. Although some note that the assembly process could have been smoother, the product itself delivers in terms of stability, strength, and convenience. It can currently be purchased for $149.99.
TonGass Dado Throat Plate
One table saw component that's easy to overlook is the throat plate. This is the insertable plate that sits in your table saw and contains the slot that the blade itself comes out of. Throat plates play a big role in keeping you safe, as an improperly placed or ill-fitted plate can result in harmful effects such as kickback. Thankfully, you don't only have to turn to DeWalt for quality throat plates, as the TonGass Dado Throat Plate is well-suited for most table saws from the company.
If using a specialized dado blade for your task, then you need a throat plate that can sufficiently accommodate it. Made to be compatible with all 10-inch DeWalt portable table saw models, this handy accessory makes a good fit for dado blades while being able to take a fair share of abuse. Given the proximity that throat plates have to your blade and any materials you're cutting, they are prone to wear and tear, making replacements necessary from time to time. TonGass Throat Plates are made using high performance plastic that gives it exceptional resistance to impacts, extreme temperatures, and chemicals, all while remaining sturdy. For those with especially heavy-duty needs, there is also an aluminum version available.
A good few buyers have stated that this is the better version to go with. This, along with some installation hiccups, are the main criticisms for this product, which sports largely glowing reviews with a 4.3 out of five-star rating average from over 500 Amazon customers. You can buy it for either $14.99 or $20.99 depending on if you get the plastic or aluminum model.
MicroJig Grr-Ripper GR-200 Advanced Table Saw Push Block
Whether you're a newcomer to table saws or a seasoned pro, there's a lot one must take into account before starting up their machine. The danger that can come from misuse of a table saw is very real and should never be underestimated. Along with following proper precautions before, during, and after using your table saw, investing in the right tools can go a long way in keeping you safe while maintaining a good workflow. With a near-perfect 4.8-star rating average from nearly 3,200 Amazon buyers, one of the best accessories you can get for woodwork safety you'll find is the Grr-Ripper GR-200 Advanced Table Saw Push Block from Microjig.
This seemingly simple tool packs a surprising amount of versatility. Its primary function is to latch on to the wood you put into the saw and hold on as you push it into the blade. By taking on this task, your fingers stay safely away from the blade. The stability provided by this accessory also lessens the chances of kickback from taking place.
What sets the GR-200 apart from previous models is its implementation of two handy features. The first is an adjustable grip and spacer that securely fasten your work piece while giving you a variety of ways to move about the saw. The other is a sturdy stabilizing plate that acts as a base for enhanced support. A good majority of customers consider this a worthwhile buy, with many touting its safety capabilities. It can be purchased on Amazon for $67 as of this writing.
Foxbc 10-Inch Table Saw Blade
Of course, what good is a saw without a blade? Even if you don't find yourself needing a cart or push block, changing out the blade on your DeWalt table saw is an inevitable act you'll need to perform as it wears down over time from continued use. There's no shortage of third-party blade options to choose from depending on your needs, but one that is sure to prove useful for most is the Foxbc 10-Inch Table Saw Blade.
Constructed out of dense tungsten carbide material, this saw blade is capable of slicing through a wide array of materials ranging from MDF to oak to molding and more. It possesses 80 teeth that make it ideal for performing more precise work, with many complimenting the cleanliness and smoothness of its cuts. On top of this, it's noted as being durable and long-lasting, taking on tough materials and typical workplace abuse with ease.
On Amazon, it sports a 4.6 out of five-star rating average from nearly 200 buyers. While a handful of customers have experienced issues with vibrations, most reported being satisfied with the overall performance of the blade and deeming it of good value. The blade currently goes for $29.99 on the site.
Methodology
Even though there are plenty of quality third-party items out there, it's just as easy to stumble across subpar products. As a result, deciding what made it on to this list took a fair bit of trial and error. What we ultimately determined to be worth recommending had to check a number of boxes.
We first examined the functionality and versatility of each accessory. Even if they served a simple purpose, was it something that could be considered useful to table saw owners? Along with needing to perform well in their base function, it helped if the product possessed special capabilities that added to their adaptability in various situations. These factors better helped inform the value of each item. With this, we weighed out the price of each entry with their various qualities to decide if they gave you the best bang for your buck. Given that one of the biggest appeals of third-party products is their lower price point, we made sure everything here came in at as a reasonable price as possible by also comparing them to their official DeWalt equivalents during the research process.
Last but not least, we examined customer reviews to get a gauge of how effective these accessories really were. We sorted through both the good and bad reviews to get as well-rounded an idea of each product as possible. This was especially important for third-party items, as reviews were our best resource for seeing how effective these tools remained in the long-term.