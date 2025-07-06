Do Lexus And Toyota Engines Come From The Same Factory?

It's no big secret, even for casual consumers, that Lexus is closely related to Toyota. The story of how Toyota founded and ambitiously developed the Lexus name brand is well known. Lexus has remained one of the automotive industry's great success stories, leveraging Toyota's massive power to become a major luxury car brand in a very short time.

But how closely are Lexus cars related to their Toyota cousins? Are Lexus and Toyota engines different? Are the engines built in the same factory? The answer varies a lot depending on which Lexus model you are talking about. While some modern Lexus cars are very closely related to Toyotas, carrying over the same drivetrains, others use parts and engines that are more Lexus-specific.

For many years, the difference between a Lexus and a Toyota simply depended on which global market you were looking at. For example, take the ambitious, groundbreaking Lexus LS 400 sedan, the flagship model for the brand's launch. In America, the LS was a pivotal car that would help put the new luxury brand on the map. In the Japan home market, where there was no Lexus brand until 2005, the LS was sold and marketed as the Toyota Celsior.