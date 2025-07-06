How Much HP Does The 2026 RAM 1500 HEMI V8 eTorque Have Compared To The SO & HO Options?
Die-hard Dodge, RAM, and muscle car fans collectively cried out in pain back in 2024, when it was confirmed that Dodge was discontinuing the Hemi engine. The pain wouldn't last all that long, though, as the Hemi had barely spent a few months in the ground before RAM confirmed they were bringing the 5.7 Hemi back from the dead, under the hood of the beloved 1500 model.
Thankfully, fans of the Hemi engine would now no longer have to settle for the Hurricane six-cylinder, which was the lump of choice for replacing the time-tested Hemi V8. It's worth noting at this point that, while the Hemi is back, the Hurricane is still very much the RAM 1500's primary powerplant of choice – the 5.7-liter V8 is just making a comeback alongside it.
While there are many reasons to be excited about the revival of the very reliable 5.7-liter Hemi, like the thunderous soundtrack, as it happens, outright grunt isn't one of them. It's not that the Hemi engine is lackluster in any way, it's just not as powerful as the Hurricane inline-six that replaces it, regardless of whether the inline-six is in its standard or high output guise.
RAM's Hurricane engine hoofs out more horses than the revived Hemi V8
Specifically, the 5.7 Hemi V8 is returning under the hood of RAM's 2026 1500 Hemi V8 eTorque model. That's quite a mouthful, with the eTorque aspect referring to RAM's own mild hybrid system, which looks to improve fuel economy, in addition to practical uses, like better towing and hauling capabilities. We're more interested in the raw power of the RAM's various engine options.
The all-new 2026 RAM 1500 Hemi V8 eTorque kicks out a respectable 395 horsepower, which is more than enough for the full-size truck. However, it's not the best option for the heavier-footed RAM driver, as both the Standard and the High Output Hurricane-powered models kick out more.
Those with the Standard Output engine have 420 horses to play with, while anyone who splashed out for the Hurricane's HO engine gets a total of 540 – that's a full 145 horsepower more than the gas-guzzling Hemi option. It's clear to see why RAM opted to replace the Hemi with the Hurricane in the first place, as not only is the inline-six more efficient in certain applications, but the extra horsepower gains are nothing to be sniffed at.