What's The Meaning Behind Toyota's 4Runner Name?
know what the Toyota name means. It's a family name that had its spelling changed nearly 100 years ago. But what about the names of their individual models — do those have deeper meaning? More specifically, what does the 4Runner's name mean? The 4Runner is an impressive SUV, with lots of capability and a history of reliability. It's built with toughness in mind, and its rugged demeanor means you're very likely to see one off-roading on local trails. Where does the 4Runner name actually come from?
When you're researching the 4Runner's roots, it's easy to find lots of speculation. There are plenty of blogs and sites that claim they know the answer. If you go directly to the source, however, that's where you'll get the meaning behind the rugged Toyota's name. According to Toyota, the name combines the terms 4-wheel drive and off-road runner. So, there it is, a very simple explanation.
Living up to the legacy
The 4Runner nameplate has been around for 40 years. Over that time, it has had an unwavering commitment to off-roading. Also in that time, however, there have been a lot of different redesigns and updates — the 4Runner has changed a lot throughout the years. The latest sixth-generation model is available with a hybrid powertrain and creature comforts galore, but it hasn't sacrificed overall performance. Thankfully, the latest 2025 4Runner that SlashGear drove proved that this machine still has off-roading as part of its core purpose. It's also pretty impressive when it comes to the power stats.
The base 4Runner has a turbocharged 2.4-liter engine that puts out 278 horsepower, while the hybrid model cranks things up to 326 hp. Off-road focused models like the Trailhunter have been added to the latest 4Runner lineup, and so has a swanky Platinum trim for those off-roaders who want a bit of luxury in their lives. Still available with four-wheel drive and still able to do plenty of running off road, the 4Runner continues to live up to its name.