What's The Meaning Behind Toyota's 4Runner Name?

know what the Toyota name means. It's a family name that had its spelling changed nearly 100 years ago. But what about the names of their individual models — do those have deeper meaning? More specifically, what does the 4Runner's name mean? The 4Runner is an impressive SUV, with lots of capability and a history of reliability. It's built with toughness in mind, and its rugged demeanor means you're very likely to see one off-roading on local trails. Where does the 4Runner name actually come from?

When you're researching the 4Runner's roots, it's easy to find lots of speculation. There are plenty of blogs and sites that claim they know the answer. If you go directly to the source, however, that's where you'll get the meaning behind the rugged Toyota's name. According to Toyota, the name combines the terms 4-wheel drive and off-road runner. So, there it is, a very simple explanation.