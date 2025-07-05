Cummins Makes V8 Engines, But What Do They Power?

Today, a major part of Cummins' reputation as a diesel engine manufacturer lies in the torquey inline-six turbodiesels that have faithfully powered the Ram heavy-duty pickup trucks since 1989. Some of these Cummins inline-sixes have been consistent contenders in lists of the most reliable diesel engines ever built, and continue to be popular the world over with buyers because they're reasonably fuel efficient, responsive, and smooth to use while still providing prodigious pulling power. Despite the inline-six's fame and success, Cummins has still found the time to develop other configurations.

In 2015, Cummins' partnership with Nissan allowed it to bring the might of a turbodiesel to the light-duty Nissan Titan XD. The engine, a 5.0-liter V8 with 310 hp and 555 lb-ft of torque, was rated to tow up to 12,710 pounds in the Titan XD single cab 4x2. Cummins intended for this engine to plug a hole in the diesel pickup truck market between larger and smaller oil-burner options, but sadly, it didn't turn out quite as successful as the higher ups in Indiana and Kanagawa Prefecture would've hoped.

Its output and capability left people unimpressed, and there were lots of commonly reported problems on the Nissan Titan. Due to these setbacks, the Cummins-powered Titan XD struggled to sell, so Nissan decided to drop it after the 2019 model year. However, it's just one of several Cummins V8 engines.