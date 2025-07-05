What Is The 'B' Gear Shift Position (& What Happens When You Drive In That Gear)?

Owners of newer hybrid or electric vehicles may be familiar with that unassuming but mysterious letter on the gear selector: "B." Unfortunately, it's not for Boost mode. Instead, the "B" stands for "Braking." That name is a bit misleading, though, because selecting this mode doesn't actually apply the car's traditional friction brakes. The main purpose is to maximize the efficiency of the vehicle's regenerative braking system.

When you lift your foot off the accelerator in "B" mode, it causes the electric motor to switch into a generator mode. This essentially works by converting the car's forward momentum — its kinetic energy — into electrical energy, which gets fed directly back into the battery. For the driver, this creates a sensation of increased drag that effectively slows the car down in a manner that's very similar to shifting to a lower gear in a manual car.

It's worth mentioning that this "B" position serves the same purpose as the "L" (Low) gear, which exists in some gasoline models to increase engine drag and help slow the vehicle on a steep downhill grade. The key difference, and the reason for the name change, is the technology behind it. Brands like Toyota use "B" because their advanced hybrid systems don't actually have a conventional, physical Low gear to shift into. Instead, the braking effect is created electronically, not mechanically.