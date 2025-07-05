What Happened To Rubber Duck's Original Mack Truck From 'Convoy'?

"Convoy" is a classic American film with an automotive twist. Unlike other period greats, such as "Bullitt" (here's what happened to "Bullitt's" Dodge Charger) and "Le Mans," the focus here isn't on sports and muscle cars. Rather, the heroes of "Convoy" are big rigs, and plenty of them. In essence, the film tells the story of one trucker's vendetta with an abusive sheriff. The trucker doesn't fight him alone, though; a mile-long convoy of truckers join him in battle.

Our protagonist throughout the film is trucker Martin "Rubber Duck" Penwald, and his wheels of choice is a Mack RS700L. The truck itself is pretty distinctive thanks to a black paint job, big tanker trailer, and a silver-gray duck mascot that adorns the Mack's hood (complete with miniature mohawk). Apparently, the duck mascot was initially chrome; due to the shine from it affecting the quality of filmwork, it was quickly changed to the flatter finish.

Fans of the film, and lovers of big old trucks, can rejoice in the fact that Rubber Duck's Mack truck is still out there. It hasn't simply been forgotten over the decades. Furthermore, the truck can actually be visited since it resides at the National Museum of Transportation — it can often be seen sitting pretty in the parking lot, where you can give it the trucker salute. The truck looks complete and in good order, too, sporting the correct tanker trailer, black bodywork, and iconic rubber duck mascot. And how could anyone forget the cool "RBR DCK" license plate?