Are Milwaukee Battery Chargers Supposed To Make Noise?

For people who love the Milwaukee product line with its fancy Packout storage system and never-ending list of power tools, you probably have a battery charger lying around your garage. Well, when it comes to chargers, Milwaukee offers different options such as the Rapid Charger, which can almost cut the charging time for some battery models in half. While there are third-party Milwaukee charger units out there, they're seldom worth the risk and the marginal savings, especially as they introduce hazards that won't just damage your legitimate Milwaukee products, but can also outright injure you. Previously, we've mentioned how you'd be better off buying used, original charging units that are at least tested for optimal compatibility and effectiveness. But, what happens when your authentic charger is acting a little weird, like making some noises?

In some cases, Milwaukee shares that chirping sounds or audible noise coming from the charger just means the pack has low voltage. Additionally, it mentions that Lithium-ion batteries can also have this problem when "deeply discharged." Typically, Milwaukee mentions that this doesn't necessarily mean there's damage, as it could just be a temporary issue. When the charger flashes red/green colors, Milwaukee says that this is the device warning you that the battery may need to be reinserted for it to start charging again. Although the power tool company cautions that if the battery still doesn't charge as expected after repeated removal and insertion, there's a chance that it may be a cause for concern or damage.