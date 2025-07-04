What Does CJ Stand For On A Jeep?

There are many theories about the Jeep name's origins and what it stands for, but the meaning of letters "CJ" attached to first Willys-Overland CJ-2A models offered to the public isn't up for debate. It is widely accepted that CJ stands for "Civilian Jeep."

Before the CJ-2A was released to the masses, Willys and Ford combined to produce over 600,000 general-purpose "light reconnaissance" vehicles for U.S. and Allied Forces during WWII. The rugged 4X4 vehicles were highly publicized before and during their use in the war. Press coverage ranged from an introductory stunt where an early model Willys MB was driven up the steps of the United States Capitol, to being seen in newsreel footage highlights.

While the Jeep name wasn't granted trademark-status as a brand-name until 1950, Willys began producing the CJ-2A before the end of WWII. It was already known as a Jeep, even if the letter J wasn't officially capitalized yet, since Willys had applied for the Jeep trademark as early as 1943.