The Worst NASCAR Track According To Fans

For many NASCAR fans, nothing is more frustrating than watching a race that lacks excitement, energy, or competitive action. While every track has had its ups and downs, one has earned a particularly notorious reputation: Texas Motor Speedway. Jeff Gluck began conducting his "Was it a good race?" poll on X in 2016, and Daily Downforce used his findings to rank the 10 worst NASCAR tracks. Texas placed dead last among all tracks in terms of popularity and excitement. Its ranking represents years of growing dissatisfaction rather than just one unfortunate event. As a result, Texas Motor Speedway may soon share the same uncertain future as the Chevy Camaro in NASCAR.

The Speedway has had trouble producing exciting racing. Awkward corner layouts, lengthy green-flag runs with little passing, and races that feel more like endurance challenges than competitive races are all complaints from fans. The 2017 layout changes to turns 1 and 2 were supposed to add much-needed excitement, but they instead made things more confusing for fans. The awkward flow and narrower groove for side-by-side racing were criticized by both drivers and spectators.

The truth lies not just in the stats and reconfigurations, but in the lack of enthusiasm from the fans. Whenever it's time for NASCAR drivers to head to the Lone Star State, spectators take to social media to voice their discontent. The dramatic decrease in attendance further solidifies the Speedway's status as the least popular NASCAR track.