The Worst NASCAR Track According To Fans
For many NASCAR fans, nothing is more frustrating than watching a race that lacks excitement, energy, or competitive action. While every track has had its ups and downs, one has earned a particularly notorious reputation: Texas Motor Speedway. Jeff Gluck began conducting his "Was it a good race?" poll on X in 2016, and Daily Downforce used his findings to rank the 10 worst NASCAR tracks. Texas placed dead last among all tracks in terms of popularity and excitement. Its ranking represents years of growing dissatisfaction rather than just one unfortunate event. As a result, Texas Motor Speedway may soon share the same uncertain future as the Chevy Camaro in NASCAR.
The Speedway has had trouble producing exciting racing. Awkward corner layouts, lengthy green-flag runs with little passing, and races that feel more like endurance challenges than competitive races are all complaints from fans. The 2017 layout changes to turns 1 and 2 were supposed to add much-needed excitement, but they instead made things more confusing for fans. The awkward flow and narrower groove for side-by-side racing were criticized by both drivers and spectators.
The truth lies not just in the stats and reconfigurations, but in the lack of enthusiasm from the fans. Whenever it's time for NASCAR drivers to head to the Lone Star State, spectators take to social media to voice their discontent. The dramatic decrease in attendance further solidifies the Speedway's status as the least popular NASCAR track.
How Texas Motor Speedway lost its way
What makes Texas so disliked among fans is an amalgamation of unanswered expectations, questionable design choices, and forgettable races. Originally, Texas Motor Speedway was set to be the crown jewel in the NASCAR calendar with its modern amenities and high-speed oval design. The track debuted with mixed emotions in 1997, as it came at the sacrifice of the fan-favorite North Wilkesboro Speedway, which was one of the oldest NASCAR tracks around. Unfortunately, this discontent would set the tone for years of racing to come.
Things worsened after the 2017 reconfiguration, when track officials flattened turns 1 and 2 to supposedly encourage more competitive racing. Instead, the change resulted in a single-lane feel, where passing became more of a chore than a highlight. Drivers have openly voiced their dissatisfaction about this particular issue, and Reddit threads like the one titled "Why does everyone hate Texas?" are filled with fans venting their frustration. Many mention the track's inability to produce memorable finishes or exciting on-track drama.
Texas Motor Speedway also frequently features in YouTube videos, lists, and discussions of the worst NASCAR tracks of all time. The verdict is consistent: The racing is boring, the excitement is gone, and fans are simply tuning out.
Could NASCAR redeem Texas Motor Speedway?
Despite all the negativity, there might yet be a sliver of hope for Texas Motor Speedway, as NASCAR could attempt to revive the struggling track with format tweaks, schedule reshuffles, and fan-first marketing. But at this point, it still seems unlikely, with fans having lost faith in the venture altogether. Rebuilding a track is one thing, but doing the same for fan loyalty is a whole different beast.
NASCAR is a sport where the adrenaline and the atmosphere are just as important as the stats, and Texas doesn't deliver either. Unlike short tracks such as Bristol or road courses like the Chicago Street Course, which offer unpredictability and highlight-reel moments, Texas has become the embodiment of "meh." To make things worse, fans don't just find it boring; they fear its return on the calendar entirely.
Unfortunately, the consistently poor showing on fan polls and the online criticism truly reflect the disaster that Texas Motor Speedway has become. The track may soon fade into memory, like the cars that once competed in NASCAR. If the sport has any hope of revitalizing interest, it may take more than reconfigurations. And in a sport built on loyalty and excitement, that's a tough pill to swallow.