This Is The Oldest NASCAR Track Still In Use Today

When Chase Elliot crossed the finish line at Winston-Salem, North Carolina's Bowman Gray Stadium on Feb. 2, it kicked off what will surely be a thrilling 2025 NASCAR Cup Series. With 38 races across 29 tracks throughout the United States and Mexico, fans of America's fastest sport know these tracks' characters as much as they do the racers and cars.

Much like the PGA's collection of historic golf courses, each racetrack comes with a unique layout and features, making every race a distinct challenge. From superspeedways like Daytona and Talladega to the short track at Bristol, Tennessee and the road course of NASCAR's Circuit of The Americas, the NASCAR Cup Series plays out across a host of unique raceways. NASCAR's iconic venues bring a pageantry that elevates the stakes of the sport's most important races far beyond their point totals. Home to top-speed NASCAR cars and some of the most memorable moments in NASCAR racing history, these venues have cemented themselves into American sports lore through decades of high speeds, photo finishes, and historic victories.

Which of these historic tracks holds the title for NASCAR's oldest is a bit of a debate amongst diehards. One course claims the belt due to being the oldest auto racing course, another deems itself NASCAR's most historic current venue, and a third claims to have the record for the longest continual tenure of NASCAR races. Which course takes the prize? Dive into their histories to find out.