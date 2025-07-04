When (And Why) Did Mack Stop Making Fire Trucks?

Founded by the Mack brothers in 1900 in Brooklyn, New York, Mack Trucks is one of the oldest truck manufacturing companies in the United States. Mack's wide range of specialized trucks are renowned for their durability, reliability, and longevity and are known for design innovations, including using powered brakes and cab air suspension. Mack Trucks previously manufactured fire trucks — including the huge Super Pumper, which, like other American fire trucks, is bigger than those in Europe – but ceased production by 1990.

Mack produced fire trucks from 1911 to 1984 through its Fire Apparatus Division, based in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Throughout that period, the company underwent numerous challenges, including restructuring and ownership changes. During the 1960s, Mack experienced financial difficulties that limited its ability to remain competitive in the market. By the early 1980s, the company was still in distress. Even with capital investment by the French company Renault, which substantially increased its ownership stake to 45% in 1983, Mack Trucks was still struggling to stay afloat. Alongside its internal crisis, other factors, including increased competition and industry deregulation, significantly contributed to its decision to end fire truck production.

Mack informed its sales teams and distributors in 1983 to stop accepting orders for complete fire apparatus, and in 1984, Mack closed its Fire Apparatus division but continued to produce chassis for other manufacturers. In 1985, KME bought the manufacturing line, equipment, tooling, and technology of the Mack Fire Apparatus Division. Although Mack halted its production of customized, or complete, fire trucks in 1990, other manufacturers continued to use Mack's chassis.