When (And Why) Did Mack Stop Making Fire Trucks?
Founded by the Mack brothers in 1900 in Brooklyn, New York, Mack Trucks is one of the oldest truck manufacturing companies in the United States. Mack's wide range of specialized trucks are renowned for their durability, reliability, and longevity and are known for design innovations, including using powered brakes and cab air suspension. Mack Trucks previously manufactured fire trucks — including the huge Super Pumper, which, like other American fire trucks, is bigger than those in Europe – but ceased production by 1990.
Mack produced fire trucks from 1911 to 1984 through its Fire Apparatus Division, based in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Throughout that period, the company underwent numerous challenges, including restructuring and ownership changes. During the 1960s, Mack experienced financial difficulties that limited its ability to remain competitive in the market. By the early 1980s, the company was still in distress. Even with capital investment by the French company Renault, which substantially increased its ownership stake to 45% in 1983, Mack Trucks was still struggling to stay afloat. Alongside its internal crisis, other factors, including increased competition and industry deregulation, significantly contributed to its decision to end fire truck production.
Mack informed its sales teams and distributors in 1983 to stop accepting orders for complete fire apparatus, and in 1984, Mack closed its Fire Apparatus division but continued to produce chassis for other manufacturers. In 1985, KME bought the manufacturing line, equipment, tooling, and technology of the Mack Fire Apparatus Division. Although Mack halted its production of customized, or complete, fire trucks in 1990, other manufacturers continued to use Mack's chassis.
An iconic fire truck brand
When Mack closed down its fire truck production, it was not the only company to do so. Many fire equipment manufacturers were going out of business or being bought out, with at least eight other fire apparatus makers shuttering from 1984 to 1990. This downturn in the industry was due to new customer preferences and requirements, economic conditions, and the emergence of bigger, more diversified organizations.
Known for well-built and tough fire trucks and admired by fire crews in America, the company's move to stop producing fire apparatus was a surprising development during the time. The CF series, produced from 1967 to 1990, and the R series, which was made from 1966 to 1990, were the final fire truck models made by Mack. Despite this, many fire departments continue using restored Mack fire trucks today, either as mascots for events or as special-purpose vehicles. In addition, vintage Mack fire trucks have found homes in museums, including a rare, century-old Mack water truck, which, while looking the same as a fire truck, is actually different.
Several decades after they stopped being made, Mack fire trucks continue to be held in high regard, especially by those who used them. This appreciation can be seen in the trucks' market value, with fully refurbished units in great condition selling for as much as $90,000. Today, Mack Trucks is one of the companies under the Volvo group, where its iconic name and bulldog logo continue to be recognized as one of the most popular truck makers around the world.