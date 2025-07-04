Prototypes Vs. Concept Cars: What's The Difference?

Concept cars and prototypes generate a lot of attention from the motoring press, but for different reasons. Neither is likely to be identical to an actual car sold by a dealer, and that is the point of both types of car. They exist to gauge ideas, in design or manufacturing, before a commitment, and investment in money, time, tooling, and training. Testing cars goes back to the early days of the automobile industry. Intensive testing preceded the Ford Model T being made available to the public, and Henry Ford personally tested the first Model T delivered.

There is no mention of the publicity Henry Ford generated while testing his new car, but by the 1980s, half-covered prototype cars sporting incorrect body parts, especially for European manufacturers testing on famous racetracks such as the Nürburgring, provided tons of photo opportunities. And the hype around concept cars does more than test what the public would like to see for their new cars — they also create some of the rarest of museum pieces.