Cosonic: What We Know About The Chinese Company That Bought Beyerdynamic
On June 5, 2025, legendary German audio company Beyerdynamic agreed to be acquired by Cosonic Intelligent Technologies, a Chinese electronics manufacturer listed on Shenzhen, for about €122 million (US$139 million). "The shareholders have recognized that future investments cannot be financed with the current structure," said Beyerdynamic's Managing Director Andreas Rapp, citing financial limitations as a key reason for the sale.
Both parties signed a Share and Partnership Interest Purchase Agreement, which details the transfer of ownership by obtaining all pertinent equity and partnership interests. Both businesses will continue to function independently until the deal has received regulatory approval, which is expected to take a few months, with Beyerdynamic keeping its current management and operations.
Cosonic is expected to contribute funds to support product development and strategic expansion, according to Rich Campbell, Managing Director of Beyerdynamic North America. Beyerdynamic will concentrate on consumer goods, gaming, and professional audio. The purchase is part of a larger trend of mergers in the audio sector, which is being driven by well-known companies looking to raise money for new projects while navigating geopolitical supply chain obstacles. Campbell underlined that while honoring the brand's history, Cosonic wants to support Beyerdynamic financially and operationally.
Cosonic: From quiet OEM to global brand player
Cosonic Intelligent Technologies is a Chinese OEM/ODM expert in wearable electronics and audio, having been established in 2013. With a manufacturing and research and development base in Vietnam, this subsidiary of Jiahe Intelligent Technology manufactures smartwatches, headphones, AI-powered audio glasses, and smart speakers, reflecting its commitment to emerging audio technologies.
Through this deal, Cosonic gains access to Beyerdynamic's established worldwide distribution network, which consists of more than 100 business partners in China, the U.S., and Europe. Cosonic now has a direct route into high-end consumer markets where it was previously only an OEM thanks to this network, which spans significant retail and professional channels.
Cosonic views the acquisition as a strategic protection against trade policy uncertainties, allowing it to reduce the risks associated with changing international trade circumstances. They hope to lessen reliance on any one market or distribution channel by incorporating Beyerdynamic's operational and sales infrastructure. This acquisition puts Cosonic in a better position to increase its consumer-facing premium audio presence. However, industry experts are skeptical about this merger.
The risks and red flags
Referencing agreements like Bose–McIntosh and Harman–Sound United, industry analysts say this acquisition "marks yet another major shift in the premium headphone market, following a wave of industry consolidation."
They also noted that Cosonic's comparatively low public profile made the €122 million price tag, around 15 times Beyerdynamic's 2024 net profit, an "unusually aggressive" valuation for the current pro‑audio market. It's speculated that the offer was likely unsolicited, emphasizing that Cosonic's intent appears to be rapid entry into the high-end space by acquiring a century-old brand with deep consumer and professional pedigree.
They also bring up issues of cultural fit, pointing to earlier cases where worries about preserving engineering independence surfaced, such as Samsung's purchase of AKG. Whether Beyerdynamic maintains its distinctive sound quality, German production methods, and product autonomy under Cosonic while utilizing the new owner's scale for innovation and distribution growth will be closely monitored by observers. Only time will tell whether this new partnership will be beneficial for Beyerdynamics or if it's another premium-audio rebrand in disguise.