Cosonic: What We Know About The Chinese Company That Bought Beyerdynamic

On June 5, 2025, legendary German audio company Beyerdynamic agreed to be acquired by Cosonic Intelligent Technologies, a Chinese electronics manufacturer listed on Shenzhen, for about €122 million (US$139 million). "The shareholders have recognized that future investments cannot be financed with the current structure," said Beyerdynamic's Managing Director Andreas Rapp, citing financial limitations as a key reason for the sale.

Both parties signed a Share and Partnership Interest Purchase Agreement, which details the transfer of ownership by obtaining all pertinent equity and partnership interests. Both businesses will continue to function independently until the deal has received regulatory approval, which is expected to take a few months, with Beyerdynamic keeping its current management and operations.

Cosonic is expected to contribute funds to support product development and strategic expansion, according to Rich Campbell, Managing Director of Beyerdynamic North America. Beyerdynamic will concentrate on consumer goods, gaming, and professional audio. The purchase is part of a larger trend of mergers in the audio sector, which is being driven by well-known companies looking to raise money for new projects while navigating geopolitical supply chain obstacles. Campbell underlined that while honoring the brand's history, Cosonic wants to support Beyerdynamic financially and operationally.