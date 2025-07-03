If these were the early 2000s. We would have said that having a sound card is a flex. With good reason, too. You'd slap one into your PC, crank up a media player, and pretend you were mastering audio. But today, most motherboards come with a pretty solid built-in audio system. So, do you really need a sound card anymore? The short answer is no, you probably don't. But the longer answer is more interesting.

These advancements in built-in audio chips mean that the average PC user can expect good audio quality. It won't need any add-ons. Built-in audio also means sound cards are no longer among the must-have components for your gaming PC. The sound quality is usually good enough on the major PC brands. However, some people require more than just good enough, and this is why sound cards still exist.

Perhaps your motherboard's audio port has malfunctioned. Maybe you have high-impedance headphones that your onboard audio can't drive properly. You could also just be into audio production and want that extra clarity, detail, or control. These and more make up the multiple reasons for wanting better audio. But, does your PC need a dedicated sound card? Here's what you need to know.