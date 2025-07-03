Why You Should Think Twice Before Buying Cheap Noise-Canceling Headphones Over More Expensive Ones

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A lot can go into the process of buying a new set of headphones. Trying to find something that fits your desired aesthetic, provides the quality of sound you want, and doesn't go beyond your necessary budget can prove a challenge. Fortunately, with diligent searching, it's not impossible to find the right headphones for you. You can even find several headphone brands that are still made in the United States, if that's something you value, as well as those that offer noise cancellation. With that said, when it comes to noise-canceling headphones, you typically don't want to cheap out, even if the price seems like a remarkable deal.

Like with any piece of technology, most headphones tend to operate on the "you get what you pay for" philosophy. That means if you buy a cheap pair of noise-canceling headphones, there's a good chance they won't deliver in the long run. Perhaps the ability to drown out noise will be subpar, the sound quality will leave something to be desired, or the build quality will lack, meaning you'll have to get a new pair sooner rather than later. At that point, even though it's definitely never fun dropping loads of money at once, you're likely better off opting for a higher-quality and pricier pair. Think of it as a long-term investment that will pay off for years to come, rather than paying less for low-quality headphones more frequently.

So, before dropping a ton of money, how can you determine which headphones to avoid and which ones to trust? Here are some tips that can help you on both fronts.