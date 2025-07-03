Why You Should Think Twice Before Buying Cheap Noise-Canceling Headphones Over More Expensive Ones
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A lot can go into the process of buying a new set of headphones. Trying to find something that fits your desired aesthetic, provides the quality of sound you want, and doesn't go beyond your necessary budget can prove a challenge. Fortunately, with diligent searching, it's not impossible to find the right headphones for you. You can even find several headphone brands that are still made in the United States, if that's something you value, as well as those that offer noise cancellation. With that said, when it comes to noise-canceling headphones, you typically don't want to cheap out, even if the price seems like a remarkable deal.
Like with any piece of technology, most headphones tend to operate on the "you get what you pay for" philosophy. That means if you buy a cheap pair of noise-canceling headphones, there's a good chance they won't deliver in the long run. Perhaps the ability to drown out noise will be subpar, the sound quality will leave something to be desired, or the build quality will lack, meaning you'll have to get a new pair sooner rather than later. At that point, even though it's definitely never fun dropping loads of money at once, you're likely better off opting for a higher-quality and pricier pair. Think of it as a long-term investment that will pay off for years to come, rather than paying less for low-quality headphones more frequently.
So, before dropping a ton of money, how can you determine which headphones to avoid and which ones to trust? Here are some tips that can help you on both fronts.
Sorting out good noise-canceling headphones from the bad ones
When looking around for a new set of noise-canceling headphones, discerning the not-so-great models from the worthwhile ones is a matter of common sense. The first thing to consider is the price. If it seems too good to be true for all that is promised in the product description, it's likely going to disappoint. You should also be mindful of the brand and website you're buying from. Odds are, suspicious, untrustworthy websites selling headphones from unrecognizable brands should be avoided. Checking out reviews can be a big help, too, with other customers ideally being transparent about any negative experiences with the headphones in question and whether they delivered based on the price and promised features.
With trusted websites and brands in consideration, it becomes easier to find the right set of headphones for you. You can look around on reliable sites like Amazon and Best Buy, and look into brands like JBL and Sennheiser, which have years of good press and strong products behind them. Before entering your credit or debit card information, though, to reiterate, reviews will go a long way. This way you can find out vital information about their sound and build quality as well as their ability to keep out noise. Along the way, be sure to keep in mind the difference between noise-canceling and noise-isolating headphones; this way, you don't get headphones that don't actually suit your needs.
Of course, not all budget-friendly sets of headphones should be avoided. As rare as they may be, many users have vouched for cheaper sets that sound great while keeping environmental noise at bay.
There are some decent cheap noise-canceling headphones out there
More often than not, keeping cheap headphones at bay is for the best. Still, finding long-lasting, high-quality headphones isn't strictly a numbers game. There are numerous highly rated noise-canceling headphones for less than $100 on the market, including some unexpected models that customers happily recommended.
A fine example of this phenomenon stems from RUNOLIM's noise-canceling headphones, which retail for a mere $23.99 on Amazon. Despite the suspiciously low price point and lack of familiarity with the brand name, they seemingly perform quite well. "The active noise cancellation works very well. The sound is good and clear no distortions . The headphones are comfortable to wear and they are light on the head," wrote user JAYSUN in their five-star review, adding that the performance for the price is positively surprising. Fellow reviewer xiola23 was equally impressed with these cheap headphones, noting that their sound quality and noise cancellation make them perfect for gym use.
Moving over to another example of a deceptively strong pair of cheap headphones, KVIDIO's active noise-canceling headphones are a hit on Amazon at just $29.99. "For the money these headphone blow most others out of the water. The noise cancellation is great and I can do homework with a screaming toddler and two dogs freaking out at the neighbors all while barely noticing the chaos," wrote reviewer Florida Man, also touting their battery life and sound quality. Te shared in their review that not only did they get them on sale for just $20, but after a year, they still get the job done.
All in all, cheap noise-canceling headphones aren't the greatest. Going with a pricier yet higher-quality set is typically the right move — unless you find a budget-friendly diamond in the rough.