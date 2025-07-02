What Should The Oil-To-Gas Ratio Be For Your Ryobi Gas-Powered Tools?

It might be most famous for its line of electric power tools, but Ryobi also offers some gas-powered tools in its sprawling range as well. The differences between the two motor types are broadly the same across the range, with Ryobi's gas and electric grass trimmers, for example, both being capable tools. However, the electric tool is cheaper and quieter, while the gas version remains the top choice for overall cutting power. Unlike their electric counterparts, Ryobi's gas-powered tools, like trimmers, chainsaws, and cultivators, require users to mix their fuel with lubricating oil to keep them running smoothly.

Across the range, Ryobi's two-stroke engines require a fuel and oil mix of 50:1, with 50 parts fuel to one part oil. The manual for every tool will list the correct fuel-to-oil ratio, so it's worth double-checking it before you start mixing. The manual should also have a table that lists the amount of oil you'll need for a range of fuel capacities, in case you want to ensure that your math is correct. Getting the right mixture is important, as an improper oil and gas mix might make the tool hard to start, or even not start at all. It also might produce an excess of blue smoke.