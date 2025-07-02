Can US Border Control Check Your Phone?

Searches at U.S. borders fall under what's known as the "border search exception" to the Fourth Amendment, allowing Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers to search belongings, including electronic devices, without a warrant or probable cause. This includes international airports and other ports of entry, with these searches considered administrative rather than criminal.

In 2017, American NASA engineer Sidd Bikkannavar was directed to hand over his government-issued phone when held by Homeland Security at Houston Airport. When asked why he was singled out, there wasn't any straightforward answer. Eventually, this led to a lawsuit, Alasaad v. McAleenan, where the District Court ruled that suspicionless phone searches violated the Fourth Amendment. The First Circuit reversed that decision in 2021 and ruled that reasonable suspicion isn't required to search phones at the border. Advanced searches (involving forensic tools or data copying) need reasonable suspicion, but not probable cause. This means that there doesn't even have to be any reason at all; you can be singled out and searched for any reason a border agent deems fit.

One defense you may have as a U.S. citizen is to withhold your password. After all, you do have a right to remain silent. However, going by CBP Directive No. 3340-049A: Border Search of Electronic Devices, the questioning officer can choose to detain the device instead. If you have nothing to hide, it's probably best to cooperate. As for non-citizen visa holders, refusing to provide a passcode could cause you to be denied admission into the United States altogether.