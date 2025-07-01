Why Do Leather Car Seats Have Holes?

Chances are if you've been shopping around for a new car, you've likely come across top-of-the-line car models adorned with leather seats that have holes in them. Most new cars offer them as an option to customers, and there are many reasons for this. Because the holes are neatly punched out into tastefully done patterns and sizes by a perforating machine, their presence can significantly boost the attractiveness of a car's interior by giving it a more opulent and sophisticated appearance.

But there is more to perforated seat covering than aesthetics alone. Usually, the holes in leather car seats are meant to allow air to circulate more freely through the seats. This makes long drives more comfortable as it reduces heat buildup in hot weather, and thus, keeps occupants sweat-free. During the cold winter months, the holes conversely provide comforting warmth.

In addition to increasing the breathability of the leather, car manufacturers typically elect to go with leather car seats with holes in them because they provide better grip than solid leathers, which tend to be quite slippery. Also, in cars with heated and cooled seats, the air flowing through the reticulated foam comes out through the perforation holes punched into the leather, allowing the seats to warm up or cool down much faster.