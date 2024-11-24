How To Clean Perforated Leather Car Seats (And Get Grime Out Of The Holes)

To clean your perforated leather car seats, you'll need some typical detailing tools. First off, get a vacuum ready. Make sure to use the vacuum's soft brush attachment, or, if you don't have one, wrap painter's tape around the nozzle to make the edges smoother and prevent any damage to the leather seats.

Advertisement

Next, prepare a soft bristle brush, ideally made out of natural horse hair. Horse hair brushes are effective at scrubbing grime off leather but gentle enough to protect it from scratches. If you're not a fan of brushing your leather seats, a can of compressed air might also do the trick. Additionally, you'll need microfiber applicator pads or microfiber towels for applying the leather cleaner and conditioner and drying off the car seats. Avoid any other type of cloths, especially the abrasive ones, unless you want to end up with scuffs on your leather.

Speaking of the cleaning and conditioning solutions, it's recommended to go with leather foam cleaners since they primarily stay on the surface and don't soak into the leather as much. You don't want the seats to be thoroughly wet, as the excess moisture can become visible stains. If you prefer mixing your own homemade cleaning solution for your car's leather seats, use Castile soap or gentle dish soap and lukewarm water. Ensure that the soap is free of alcohol, bleach, ammonia, acetone, and any other tough chemicals that can potentially cause discoloration or damage. Aside from the leather cleaner, have a leather conditioner on hand, too. Leather conditioners not only make your seats look fresh and new but also keep them hydrated and soft, preventing cracks from dryness and reducing overall wear.

Advertisement