Is The Baghdad Battery A Real Battery?

Even with functionality, calling these batteries is a big claim, and big claims need strong evidence. Of which, there is none. There are theories of just what these "batteries" could have been used for, including electroplating, medicinal tools, or as ritual objects (but not as power sources for electric chariots). However, there has never been any evidence found to support these speculations. The electroplating theory can be dismissed because these simply wouldn't produce enough voltage, nor have wires been found suggesting that multiple jars were ever linked to generate electricity. The medicinal theory stems from the known fact that ancient Greeks used electric fish as a painkiller, but again, this can be ruled out because of the size of the current.

Additionally, the Sassanians were intellectually advanced, with the renowned Academy of Jundishapur, widely regarded as the world's first university. In such circumstances, it's highly unlikely that such a technology would simply be forgotten, or there would be some record of it and its uses. Finally, we need to consider the presence of papyrus in the jars. While it's unclear where exactly König found the artifacts, it's generally accepted that they originated from graves, and even König himself said that the jars could simply contain documents. In essence, they could just be a passport to the next realm. The truth is, we don't know what their real purpose is — but what we can say with some certainty is — it isn't a branded car battery.