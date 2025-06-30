Does The TurboMax Engine Require Premium Gas? Here's Which Rating Chevy Recommends

The past few years have seen General Motors (GM) introduce a fresh range of gas-fueled powertrains that deliver plenty of power and reasonable fuel economy. The 2.7-liter turbocharged L3B inline-four is one such modern engine. It made its debut in the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 as a replacement for the entry-level 4.3-liter V6 and has remained part of the automaker's engine lineup ever since. However, in 2023, GM decided to shun the L3B RPO code, opting instead to use the TurboMax designation on the 2.7-liter engine, both to give it appropriate recognition and to create a distinctive identity for the gasoline engine, similar to what it did with the Duramax turbodiesel engine.

Usually, GM, like most car manufacturers, often recommends certain types of fuel for its engines, depending on the extent to which it feels a particular fuel grade will impact driving performance or any other gains. And for the GMC TurboMax engine, GM recommends regular unleaded gasoline with an octane rating of 87 or higher. This means, as well as regular 87-octane fuel, it's okay to use higher octane fuels such as midgrades (usually 89-90 octane range) or even premium fuel (91-94).

In case you're wondering, these octane ratings measure how stable the fuel is — the higher the octane rating, the more stable the fuel is and the higher its ability to resist engine knocking. This refers to the knocking sound an engine makes due to abnormal combustion, with some immediate consequences being decrease in fuel efficiency and reduced engine power. However, if left unchecked, an engine knock may result in considerable damage to the engine. Hence, it's typically not advisable to feed an engine with a lower octane rating than the manufacturer-recommended minimum, as you run the risk of an engine knock or pinging.