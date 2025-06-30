Why Some Lexus Models Use Regular Gas, But Others Require Premium

Many people aren't aware that the Lexus brand is a division of Toyota. That may come as a surprise since Toyota has a reputation of being budget-friendly, while the Lexus name is associated with expensive high-end luxury. That connection between Lexus and luxury may also lead to the assumption that all Lexus vehicles require premium, high-octane gasoline. After all, Lexuses are expensive cars, so it follows that they would need expensive fuel. However, there are plenty of Lexus models that can run on regular gasoline, and they're not exactly cheap. As it turns out, the price of a car doesn't necessarily correlate to the type of fuel it requires.

In 2024, Lexus published an official comprehensive list of the recommended fuel rating for every Lexus model between the 1992 and 2024 model years. Most of the models in the 2024 lineup require premium fuel, including the TX series, the LS series, and all but one of the NX models. However, a few of the most popular 2024 Lexuses take regular, 87-octane gasoline. These include the ES series and hybrids like the UX300h, which packs a driving surprise. Another example is the NX250, which is the only model from the 2024 NX line that requires regular 87-octane gasoline.

The reason some models take regular and others take premium boils down to the compression ratio of their engines. Models tuned with high compression ratios require high-octane fuel that won't prematurely ignite and damage the engine. Other factors also affect a manufacturer's fuel recommendation, like turbocharging and susceptibility to engine knocking.