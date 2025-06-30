When Is The Best Time To Trade In Your iPhone?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

iPhones follow a consistent depreciation pattern every year. By understanding when prices fall and how carriers structure their limited-time deals, you can time your upgrade for the best possible returns. Don't wait too long to trade-in your iPhone, as they can lose up to 65% of their value within a month of Apple releasing a new phone, according to SellCell data.

If you are planning to upgrade phones, the ideal window to trade in is between August 19-26, just before Apple's keynote event. To stay ahead of this pattern, pay attention to when and how major U.S. carriers roll out trade-in offers and promotions. AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and others oftentimes roll out promotions for trading in older hardware, helping you save money in the process of upgrading. Making the decision to trade-in your iPhone during that time can save you money, regardless of whether you're sticking with Apple or thinking about switching to Samsung or another brand.