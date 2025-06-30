When Is The Best Time To Trade In Your iPhone?
iPhones follow a consistent depreciation pattern every year. By understanding when prices fall and how carriers structure their limited-time deals, you can time your upgrade for the best possible returns. Don't wait too long to trade-in your iPhone, as they can lose up to 65% of their value within a month of Apple releasing a new phone, according to SellCell data.
If you are planning to upgrade phones, the ideal window to trade in is between August 19-26, just before Apple's keynote event. To stay ahead of this pattern, pay attention to when and how major U.S. carriers roll out trade-in offers and promotions. AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and others oftentimes roll out promotions for trading in older hardware, helping you save money in the process of upgrading. Making the decision to trade-in your iPhone during that time can save you money, regardless of whether you're sticking with Apple or thinking about switching to Samsung or another brand.
iPhone depreciation trends
Data shows that iPhone trade-in values stay relatively stable for most of the year, then drop sharply within weeks of a new iPhone's release. Throughout several generations, including the iPhone 15 and previous models, this trend has persisted — and continues to be a costly surprise for owners who wait too long.
For instance, the value of the iPhone 14 dropped by around 30% within weeks of the new models being released. A drop like that can amount to hundreds of dollars lost just by missing the ideal window. That pattern makes one thing clear: The best time to trade-in your iPhone is approximately 28 days before Apple's next release if you want top dollar for it. With the iPhone 17 expected later this year, it's worth monitoring carrier announcements and comparing promotion offers. Locking in your trade-in early not only helps boost the value of your old phone — it gives you more flexibility when choosing your next one.
Boost your iPhone's trade-in value with carrier and retail deals
Now that you know how depreciation works, you can take advantage of carrier and retailer deals. During the weeks leading up to Apple's keynote, major carriers like AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile begin to offer bonus trade-in offers. These may include device discounts, storage upgrades, bill credits, or freebies. In recent cycles, carriers are providing credits worth up to $1,000 for the iPhone 16 Pro or Pro Max with trade-in depending on the plan you have.
While you wait for your new device to arrive, many of these offers allow you to lock in a high trade-in value even before you physically turn in your phone. Additionally, don't pass up chances outside of Apple's network. Carriers frequently offer competitive iPhone trade-in incentives to entice potential switchers when Samsung releases its new Galaxy S or Z series early in the year.
These trade-in offers can occasionally be surprisingly generous, matching, or even surpassing the prices that are offered during Apple's own launch period. Samsung is currently giving away up to $1,200+ credit if you switch to the Galaxy S25 Series. So, if you want the best deal on your iPhone, pay close attention to these crucial launch windows, take quick action, and secure those values before they are lost.