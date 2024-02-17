5 Things To Know Before Trading In Your iPhone
Have you ever found yourself eyeing the latest iPhone, feeling that unpleasant mix of excitement and guilt? Well, you're not alone. Each year, as Apple releases another device, it's tempting to want to get an upgrade so you can try out and enjoy the new features. But then, there's that nagging reality about how your actions affect the environment — and, let's be honest, your wallet.
Here's the thing: Upgrading doesn't have to be a guilt-inducing experience. When a company such as Apple offers trade-in services, it is its way of saying, "Let's make your next upgrade easier on your pocket and kinder to the planet."
So, by trading in your old iPhone, you get to hit two birds with one stone — you buy a new device at a better price, and your old iPhone gets a new lease on life, either in someone else's hands or through recycling if it's seen better days.
Before you take advantage of this service, there are a couple of things to keep in mind to help you make the most out of this deal.
Apple's trade-in services are not available everywhere
Apple's trade-in service is designed to allow you to exchange your old devices for credit towards a new purchase or an Apple Store Gift Card. However, this service isn't accessible everywhere in the world.
Apple has more than 270 retail locations in the United States, most of which offer in-store and online trade-in options. However, if Apple's trade-in options aren't available where you primarily reside, you might need to look into local options or third-party services that offer similar services.
Many cellular service providers offer their own trade-in programs. And several electronic stores offer trade deals or buyback programs for old devices. This can be a convenient option, especially if you're considering purchasing a new device from the same retailer.
At this point, you might be wondering: Is it better to sell or trade in your old iPhone? Well, either choice has its pros and cons. There are numerous online platforms that specialize in buying used electronics, including Apple products. Companies like SellCell provide quotes online; if you accept an offer, the company usually covers shipping costs.
And platforms like eBay, Facebook Marketplace, and Craigslist allow you to sell your devices directly to buyers. This option might yield a higher return but often requires more effort in terms of listing the device, dealing with inquiries, and handling shipping, and a higher risk of potential scams.
There are minimum trade-in conditions
When thinking about trading in your iPhone, it's important to remember that it has to meet certain basic requirements before it can be accepted.
Basically, the company you're trading in with (like Apple, for instance) wants to make sure your phone works well enough that it's worth whatever price the company is offering. That way, it's sure it can spruce the device up and sell it again, or if it's beyond that, recycle it properly.
Make sure this phone you're planning to bring in has all of its parts intact and everything works. Can it be turned on and off without any issues? Can it hold a charge and not shut down unexpectedly? Does the touchscreen respond appropriately to touch? What about the physical buttons? Are they all functioning properly? Do the speakers and microphones work just fine? And does the camera take clear photos?
Beyond your iPhone's functionality, the screen should be free from cracks and major scratches. A few small signs of use are usually fine, but significant damage here and there can make your phone worth a lot less. Apple provides a "Find Your Trade-In Value" service to help.
So, before you begin the trade-in process, give your phone a thorough once-over to confirm it's in good working order.
Be prepared for an adjustment in trade-in value
One of the most important things to be aware of is that the initial trade-in estimate is just that — an estimate. Once Apple receives and inspects your device, it might decide it's worth less than you thought. To avoid getting bummed out about getting less money than you hoped, make sure you're clear about what condition your phone is in when you start the trade-in process.
If you're not happy with whatever price Apple offers, no worries — you don't have to take it. Apple will just send your phone back to you, and you can see what other places might give you for it. With Apple, you also have the option to get the value on a gift card instead, so you can use it whenever you want, not just right away. This is pretty handy if you decide you're not ready to buy something new just yet.
In case you do want to go ahead and get a new device, but the trade-in doesn't cover all of it, Apple lets you pay off the balance over time with monthly payments. This way, even if you're getting less for your old phone than you thought, you can still get your new one with some more convenience.
And if your iPhone's really seen better days and doesn't qualify for a trade-in, Apple won't leave you hanging — the company will recycle it for free. This ensures your iPhone is disposed of in a sustainable and eco-conscious way.
Back up and erase your data
Before you trade in your iPhone, make sure to back up all your personal stuff, like photos and texts. You can use Apple's iCloud service or just save everything to your computer or an external hard drive. After saving everything important, you need to erase all the info from your iPhone.
If you're planning to get a new iPhone, you can transfer all your saved stuff to the new one. Also, don't forget to turn off the "Find My iPhone" feature. It's great for keeping track of your phone, but you need to switch it off before you hand over your old iPhone. If you've got external devices like a smartwatch or headphones connected to your iPhone, make sure to unpair them, too. This way, your old phone is clean and ready to go without any of your personal info or accessories still attached to it.
Use the provided shipping label and packaging
When you're ready to trade in your iPhone, and you're not doing it at the store, the company will usually help you out by sending you a box or special packaging to send your iPhone back. It'll also include a shipping label for you to use.
It's super important to use the box and label the company sends you. This is because it's the best way to ensure your iPhone gets back to the company safely without getting damaged along the way. If you don't use the stuff or if you don't follow directions on how to mail your phone back, you might make the entire process a little bumpier than it needs to be.
You might end up waiting longer to get your trade-in credit or have trouble getting it at all. So, really, just stick to what the company tells you to do. It makes everything go a lot smoother for your trade-in.