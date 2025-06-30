How Much Can You Tow With A Mini Cooper?

For anyone that wants to lug around a box trailer, or perhaps tow a small boat or jet-ski, getting hold of a car or truck that can tow is essential. The most capable full-size pickup truck on sale right now is the Ford Super Duty, which can pull up to 40,000 pounds when properly equipped. That's impressive, but also probably overkill for 99% of the population, which is why not everyone is rolling around in Super Duty pickup trucks.

Regular cars are perfectly capable of towing small trailers around, and to prove the point, we set out to discover exactly what a Mini Cooper can tow. There are various 'Cooper' trims available, on everything from the humble hatch, through to Mini's new electrified range of models, and the family friendly Countryman. In order to provide a more comprehensive answer for Mini owners and enthusiasts, we've scoured the entire range to find the most and least capable Mini models when it comes to towing.

The most capable Mini we found in terms of towing was the 2025 Mini Countryman – a model we had great fun driving and reviewing at the start of this year. When properly equipped, the Countryman can tow up to 3,500 pounds, meaning it can handle trailers and even small campers without hassle. Helping it to pose as a capable tow vehicle is Mini's ALL4 all-wheel-drive system, an optional towing package, and a turbocharged engine which kicks out plenty of torque.