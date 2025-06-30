Why A 10Gb Ethernet Router Won't Make Your Internet Any Faster (But You Might Want One Anyway)

10 Gigabit (Gb) Ethernet is a network that transmits data at an upper limit of 10 billion bits per second. Thanks to its massively high speeds, high bandwidth, and low latency, enterprises networking for AI and 5G have started using the technology regularly, which have huge data demands. The lower latency happens because 10 Gb Ethernet transmits data bidirectionally, meaning it takes data in both directions through a single channel. Since it works similarly to other types of Ethernet, it's easy to incorporate with existing networks.

How much bandwidth you have dictates the maximum amount of data your network connection can transmit in a given amount of time. So, it makes sense to think that more bandwidth will equal stronger, faster connections. However, 10 Gb Ethernet might not really help to improve your network if you don't have other gear needed to make it run properly.

10 Gb Ethernet is only generally compatible with high-end, expensive motherboards and routers, so swapping to it might not make your internet faster without upgrading your other equipment accordingly. With 10 Gb Ethernet-enabled routers already having a steep price attached to them — the ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AXE11000 Tri-Band 10 Gigabit Wireless Router costs over $500 – it can be a huge investment to upgrade without it having a huge impact on your connection.