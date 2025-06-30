Why A 10Gb Ethernet Router Won't Make Your Internet Any Faster (But You Might Want One Anyway)
10 Gigabit (Gb) Ethernet is a network that transmits data at an upper limit of 10 billion bits per second. Thanks to its massively high speeds, high bandwidth, and low latency, enterprises networking for AI and 5G have started using the technology regularly, which have huge data demands. The lower latency happens because 10 Gb Ethernet transmits data bidirectionally, meaning it takes data in both directions through a single channel. Since it works similarly to other types of Ethernet, it's easy to incorporate with existing networks.
How much bandwidth you have dictates the maximum amount of data your network connection can transmit in a given amount of time. So, it makes sense to think that more bandwidth will equal stronger, faster connections. However, 10 Gb Ethernet might not really help to improve your network if you don't have other gear needed to make it run properly.
10 Gb Ethernet is only generally compatible with high-end, expensive motherboards and routers, so swapping to it might not make your internet faster without upgrading your other equipment accordingly. With 10 Gb Ethernet-enabled routers already having a steep price attached to them — the ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AXE11000 Tri-Band 10 Gigabit Wireless Router costs over $500 – it can be a huge investment to upgrade without it having a huge impact on your connection.
10 Gb Ethernet might stil be useful if you're building a network for a special purpose
10 Gb Ethernet connections are a frequent option for industrial and business networks because of their ability to handle a lot of data across several different devices at once. This makes them useful for data sharing, storage (including cloud services), networking, and managing smart objects (IoT). Even if you aren't looking into setting up a network for professional purposes, there are loads of ways it could be used for personal purposes instead.
They're also helpful if you have a network with several devices connected to it, since it'll decrease how much your network is impacted by data bottlenecks. Similarly, 10 Gb Ethernet networks' low latency and high speeds make them efficient for transferring large amounts of data. A few related uses for 10 Gb Ethernet are entertainment systems, content creation, and collaborative creative technologies.
You might often find yourself handling very large files if you're handling videos or specialized sound files, like the types used for spatial audio systems. Robust networks that can transmit these types of data files seamlessly can make your setup much more efficient.