How Fast Is The Toyota Coaster & Where Is The Camper Bus Available To Buy?
For some westerners, this may be the first time you've ever heard of the Toyota Coaster. It's a 30-seat mini-bus powered by a 4.0-liter turbodiesel four-cylinder that outputs 147 horsepower and 292 lb-ft of torque. In terms of top speed, the new Coaster is limited to 62 miles per hour, with an electronic speed control. However, one Australian driver got a Coaster up to 105 km/h, or about 65 mph on an Outback straightaway.
If you're interested in this unique vehicle, you can find them new in several regions across the world. In Asia, you can purchase new Toyota Coasters in Japan, Singapore, China, Laos, the Philippines, and Thailand.
It's also available in the Middle East from places like Qatar. Australians can readily find this minibus in the Oceania region. African countries like Nigeria, Cameroon, and South Africa also get the Coaster. Finally, you can also purchase Toyota's minibus in the Central American country of Belize and the Caribbean Island of Jamaica.
The Toyota Coaster has been around for more than 60 years and is now in its fourth generation. Praised internationally for its dependability over the years, this mini-bus is central to the tourism industry, among others, shuttling foreign visitors to landmarks, eateries, and overnight accommodations. It's no mystery how this automaker has come to be known for producing lasting vehicles, as there are several reasons why Toyotas are so reliable.
Why aren't Coasters available in the U.S.?
Toyota's small bus is a common sight along Asian roads, serving a multipurpose role which includes tours, ferrying children to school, shuttling business commuters to the office or the airport, and even transporting prisoners. While the Coaster could likely fill a similar role in the U.S., it unfortunately would require additional work to get it compliant in both safety and emissions standards for American soil.
You can get older models stateside, leveraging the 25-year import rule. However, places like auction sites will note that because the Coaster is imported, it may not meet every state's emissions standards, especially if you're in California attempting to meet the California Air Resources Board regulations.
In terms of safety, U.S. vehicles like school buses are strictly regulated by the government and must meet certain safety standards, which would require Coasters to be modified if used for transporting students in the states.
When comparing school buses from around the world, the U.S. version is typically much larger, able to carry over 80 students, more than double that of the Coaster capacity, making Toyota's mini-bus a less viable option for American schools. Considering manufacturers such as Blue Bird have been producing American school buses for over a century, it would be a challenging market for Toyota to break into.
The Coaster is a popular choice for motorhome conversions
It's a shame it's not easy to get this Toyota mini-bus in North America, because it provides a great foundation for recreational vehicle enthusiasts eager to hit the road. You can find used earlier generation Coasters for under $30,000,which includes shipping cost to the U.S., and some even cheaper, with a U.S. title on some auction sites.
The Coaster makes the ideal size vehicle to convert into a motorhome, and a frequent choice for Australians, considering the amount of conversion products and completed Coaster motorhomes for sale in the region.
With the third-generation models at around 6.8 meters, or around 22 feet, it's possible to squeeze in a queen size bed, bathroom with shower, kitchenette, and living space, while still being maneuverable enough for navigating national parks.
According to some Aussie RVers from Roaming On Rubber, because the Coaster has been a fixture on Australia's roads for more than 40 years, these vehicles are also straightforward to repair with parts readily available. While the Coaster may be hard to come by in America, you still have a wealth of options from these major RV brands.