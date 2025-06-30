How Fast Is The Toyota Coaster & Where Is The Camper Bus Available To Buy?

For some westerners, this may be the first time you've ever heard of the Toyota Coaster. It's a 30-seat mini-bus powered by a 4.0-liter turbodiesel four-cylinder that outputs 147 horsepower and 292 lb-ft of torque. In terms of top speed, the new Coaster is limited to 62 miles per hour, with an electronic speed control. However, one Australian driver got a Coaster up to 105 km/h, or about 65 mph on an Outback straightaway.

If you're interested in this unique vehicle, you can find them new in several regions across the world. In Asia, you can purchase new Toyota Coasters in Japan, Singapore, China, Laos, the Philippines, and Thailand.

It's also available in the Middle East from places like Qatar. Australians can readily find this minibus in the Oceania region. African countries like Nigeria, Cameroon, and South Africa also get the Coaster. Finally, you can also purchase Toyota's minibus in the Central American country of Belize and the Caribbean Island of Jamaica.

The Toyota Coaster has been around for more than 60 years and is now in its fourth generation. Praised internationally for its dependability over the years, this mini-bus is central to the tourism industry, among others, shuttling foreign visitors to landmarks, eateries, and overnight accommodations. It's no mystery how this automaker has come to be known for producing lasting vehicles, as there are several reasons why Toyotas are so reliable.