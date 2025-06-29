Why You May Want To Think Twice About Sleeping With The TV On At Night

There are some who grew up with a nightlight in the corner of the room, or maybe you're a parent now, dozing off with rain sounds playing in the background to help your little one stay calm during the night. The truth is, there are loads of gadgets that claim to help you sleep better through the night. These are just some of the more common comforts people rely on during the night, and among them, is sleeping with the TV on. The constant noise could help to drown out a noisy neighborhood, or quite the opposite, it could help to distract your mind from thinking too much in an eerily silent bedroom.

Whether you fall into the trap of sleeping with the TV on every night, or only occasionally slip off into a sleep while the TV still plays, it's worth knowing the pros and cons of doing so. For the most part, the negatives are pretty obvious. Keeping an electrical appliance running throughout the night is going to cost you, and it might be harming your quality of sleep, too. This is especially true if you forget to turn the volume down, and loud adverts keep jolting you awake. There are economic and biological drawbacks.