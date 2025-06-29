Why Are Pontiacs Called 'Ponchos'?

Compared to modern times, the major American automakers not only had a lot more brands than they do today, but some pretty diverse personalities among those brands. Consider the 1960s, for example. Sure, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Oldsmobile, and Pontiac were all owned by General Motors, and used shared GM platforms for their underpinnings. However, the brands were more than just names, they each had their own unique engines, distinct engineering teams, and marketing departments.

The result was that despite being from the same corporate parent company, these brands had their own distinct identities, and thus their own nicknames. In the case of Pontiac, maker of some of the most iconic muscle cars of all time, its cars have long been known colloquially as Ponchos, and it's not just in casual conversation that the word Poncho comes up. A number of Pontiac race cars have used the term in their names, including Arnie Beswick's Passionate Poncho Pontiac Catalina NHRA machine.

So, exactly how did Pontiacs come to be known as Ponchos? While there's no official record, nor did Pontiac ever use the word Poncho in marketing, the nickname likely comes from possibly two things. First, there's Pontiac's namesake and long-running brand association with American Indian iconography. Second, the simple fact that Poncho could be used as a truncated, informal way to say Pontiac.