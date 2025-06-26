Here's The Helicopter Behind The Horrifying Lakeside Restaurant Crash In Michigan

Helicopters — and the myths surrounding their crashes – were likely the last thing on the minds of patrons dining at the Cabana Blue Restaurant in St. Clair County, Michigan, last weekend. Unfortunately, a helicopter crash is exactly what happened on June 22, 2025, when horrified customers enjoying a quiet weekend lunch at the restaurant saw a small red helicopter lose control inside a parking lot adjacent to the restaurant.

According to The Detroit News, the accident happened at around 1 p.m. local time when the helicopter attempted what appeared to be a normal landing at a predetermined landing spot. Video footage of the incident shows the helicopter approach the landing area, everything seemingly normal, even making contact with the ground for a few seconds. Just when engines are supposed to power down and the rotors slow down, the helicopter abruptly lunges upwards, with its tail section going up first. Seconds later, the rotors hit the ground, throwing up dust and gravel into the air, as eyewitnesses panic.

Videos of the crash appeared on social media platforms within hours, with millions of people worldwide watching the shocking moment unfold. St. Clair County Emergency Director Justin Westmiller would later reveal that all four passengers aboard the ill-fated helicopter escaped with minor injuries, according to Times Now News.

Initial reports described the aircraft involved in the crash as a small, privately owned helicopter. It was soon revealed that the helicopter in question was a model called the Eurocopter EC-130 (also known as the Airbus H130). Meanwhile, the Federal Aviation Agency has confirmed that it has instituted an inquiry to identify the cause of the crash.