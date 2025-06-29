Do Harbor Freight Generators Come With Oil? What To Know Before You Buy

If your area often has power outages due to natural disasters, or you're living off the grid in an RV, you'll want to have a generator handy. A popular choice for budget-conscious users is the Predator line from Harbor Freight. Unlike many name-brand alternatives like Honda, Harbor Freight generators are more affordable at only $500 to $2,300. Plus, they're generally reliable and offer a varied range of sizes to fit your exact needs.

The downside of Harbor Freight generators, though, is that the package doesn't include everything you need. For instance, you have to buy a wheel kit separately for some of the models, and you need your own power cord too. But how about the engine oil?

Unfortunately, Harbor Freight generators don't come with oil out of the box. So before leaving the store, make sure you buy a bottle first. Running your generator without an engine oil will void your warranty and even prevent the unit from even starting up. The recommended engine oil for any of the Harbor Freight Predator generators is SAE 10W-30. Depending on the model, you'll need about 0.26 to 1.3 quarts. Once you have your oil (and fuel), you're ready to break in your generator.