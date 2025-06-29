Do Harbor Freight Generators Come With Oil? What To Know Before You Buy
If your area often has power outages due to natural disasters, or you're living off the grid in an RV, you'll want to have a generator handy. A popular choice for budget-conscious users is the Predator line from Harbor Freight. Unlike many name-brand alternatives like Honda, Harbor Freight generators are more affordable at only $500 to $2,300. Plus, they're generally reliable and offer a varied range of sizes to fit your exact needs.
The downside of Harbor Freight generators, though, is that the package doesn't include everything you need. For instance, you have to buy a wheel kit separately for some of the models, and you need your own power cord too. But how about the engine oil?
Unfortunately, Harbor Freight generators don't come with oil out of the box. So before leaving the store, make sure you buy a bottle first. Running your generator without an engine oil will void your warranty and even prevent the unit from even starting up. The recommended engine oil for any of the Harbor Freight Predator generators is SAE 10W-30. Depending on the model, you'll need about 0.26 to 1.3 quarts. Once you have your oil (and fuel), you're ready to break in your generator.
How to run your Harbor Freight generator for the first time
Getting your Harbor Freight generator up and running only takes a couple of steps. Here's what you need to do:
- In a clean container, add gas and the recommended amount of fuel stabilizer based on its label. Using just unleaded gas with no fuel stabilizer will void your warranty.
- Place your generator on a level surface outdoors, at least 20 feet away from your home. Never run a gas generator indoors, as it produces deadly carbon monoxide.
- Remove the fuel cap on top of the generator.
- Pour the gas and stabilizer mixture into your generator. Some models like the 1400 Watt and 2000 Watt Inverter Generators require a full fuel tank for proper carburetor priming.
- Screw the fuel cap back on.
- Unscrew the engine oil access panel, typically located on either the left or right side of the generator. For the open-frame models, you can skip this step.
- Turn the oil fill cap or dipstick counterclockwise to take it out.
- Fill up the tank up to the edge.
- Put back the cap or dipstick and oil access panel.
- Clean up any fuel or oil spill from the generator.
From here, your Harbor Freight generator is ready for startup. The process will differ based on what model you're using, but most of the units need to run for five minutes without any connected cords or devices.
Then, breaking in the unit takes about 20 to 30 hours, depending on the model. While you're still within that break-in period, Harbor Freight advises against going beyond 75% of the running wattage rating, so light loads are best. Once you're done, though, replace the oil and perform any other scheduled maintenance tips to keep your generator running smoothly.