What Kind Of Oil Does A Harbor Freight Predator Generator Take?

The reasoning for the different engine oils is based on the grade of engine oil created by the SAE, or Society of Automotive Engineers. It is important to understand the lower the number, the thinner the oil. Additionally, there are two numbers that determine the oil's viscosity, or the flow rate depending on the temperature. You don't want to use an overly thick oil during cold temperatures because it won't run fluidly.

When looking at the engine oil type 10W-30, the W stands for winter. The first number, 10W, is how the oil flows when it is cold, while the second number, 30, is how the oil flows at normal engine operating temperature. So naturally, if you plan to use your Predator generator in constant below-freezing temperatures, you'll want to use a thinner oil to keep the engine running smoothly.

It should be noted that if you have trouble starting your generator, there is a chance it is low on oil. Additionally, you'll want to change your generator's oil to keep the engine in good condition. According to Predator's manual, you should change the oil after the break-in period, which is different for each type of generator. After that period, you'll need to change the oil regularly based on the manual's recommendations. Again, each generator is different — the 1400 watt generator is every six months or 100 hours of use and the 9000 watt generator is monthly or 20 hours of use, whichever comes first.