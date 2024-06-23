What Kind Of Oil Does A Harbor Freight Predator Generator Take?
Harbor Freight sells many Predator generators ranging in price from under $500 to over $2000 and in starting watts from 1400 to 13,000. It's important to note that many generators are advertised with their starting watt numbers, so always do your research for running watts before purchasing. However, whichever Predator generator you're considering buying, whether for your at-home emergency kit or to keep your technology running while camping or living off-grid, each one is highly rated from thousands of reviewers, so you know you'll be getting a good product.
Before filling up any generator with oil, we highly advise you to check the owner's manual to make sure you have the right grade of oil and you're pouring the correct amount in. Many of the Predator generators require 10W-30 oil, but each of them has a different capacity due to engine size differences. For example, the 1400 Watt Super Quiet Inverter Generator only needs 0.26 quarts while the much larger 9000 Watt Gas-Powered Portable Generator needs 1.16 quarts. However, if you look closer at the generator manual, you'll notice engine oil instructions that differ from others. Above 32 degrees Fahrenheit, you're required to input 10W-30 engine oil. However, during consistent temperatures below freezing, you'll want to switch to a 5W-30. Always double-check to make sure you're giving your generator the right oil, though — if not, you may damage your machine and shorten its lifespan.
Engine oil numbers significance and when to change your oil
The reasoning for the different engine oils is based on the grade of engine oil created by the SAE, or Society of Automotive Engineers. It is important to understand the lower the number, the thinner the oil. Additionally, there are two numbers that determine the oil's viscosity, or the flow rate depending on the temperature. You don't want to use an overly thick oil during cold temperatures because it won't run fluidly.
When looking at the engine oil type 10W-30, the W stands for winter. The first number, 10W, is how the oil flows when it is cold, while the second number, 30, is how the oil flows at normal engine operating temperature. So naturally, if you plan to use your Predator generator in constant below-freezing temperatures, you'll want to use a thinner oil to keep the engine running smoothly.
It should be noted that if you have trouble starting your generator, there is a chance it is low on oil. Additionally, you'll want to change your generator's oil to keep the engine in good condition. According to Predator's manual, you should change the oil after the break-in period, which is different for each type of generator. After that period, you'll need to change the oil regularly based on the manual's recommendations. Again, each generator is different — the 1400 watt generator is every six months or 100 hours of use and the 9000 watt generator is monthly or 20 hours of use, whichever comes first.