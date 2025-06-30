How Noisy Is It Inside A Fighter Jet Cockpit?

Modern fighter jets are very loud. They can blast between 140 and 153 decibels of noise on takeoff when they use their afterburners, which is enough to burst a person's eardrums if they're at close range.

The explosive, high-pitched noise made by fighter jets comes primarily from their massive and powerful engines, which produce blasts of exhaust gases, creating that characteristic piercing sound. It is extremely loud inside the cockpit as well. In fact, the problem of cockpit noise and its impact on pilots has been a major concern in military aviation since before fighter jets even existed — it was first documented in the years following World War I.

It's not just the roar of the jet engines themselves that pilots have to worry about, however. Environmental Conditioning Systems, radio and communication, equipment and external noise all add to the problem. So just how noisy is it inside the cockpit of a modern fighter jet? Noise levels typically range from 95 to 110 decibels, and that can have a serious impact on the health and well-being of pilots.