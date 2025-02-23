The Reason Why Fighter Jets Are So Loud

Anyone who has lived near an airport can attest that airplane engines are loud. If you've ever lived near a military air base, you know that fighter jets can have some of the loudest. The turbulence from the high-velocity air exiting the engine causes the bulk of the noise. Couple that with the noise of the engine components functioning and you get a loud, unpleasant sound. Think of a vacuum cleaner. Obviously jet engines perform a bigger task than vacuums, but even that small household item can be a nuisance. Imagine that on a larger scale.

Advertisement

Modern fighter jets use turbofan engines, aka bypass engines, the same as commercial planes. The fan at the engine's front sends air into the core, where it's condensed and heated. Meanwhile, another portion of air, known as the cold air stream, travels along the core's outside, producing additional thrust. There are two types of bypass engines: high-bypass and low-bypass. Commercial airlines use high-bypass engines while fighter jets use low-bypass. A low-bypass engine sends a considerable amount of the air it takes into the core, with a very small portion around it.

More powerful engines produce more noise since they take more air in at a higher rate. When a fighter jet uses its afterburner, it produces significantly more noise. Depending on the fighter jet, the distance away a person stands, and whether it's using an afterburner, their sound levels can range from 140 to 153 decibels.

Advertisement