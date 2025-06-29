Do Most Phone Cases Work With Wireless Chargers? Here's What You Need To Know

If you're on the hunt for a cute phone case but want to make sure it will still work with your wireless charger, there are two things you need to look out for: the case's thickness and its material. Wireless chargers can usually tolerate phone cases with a thickness of at most 3mm. Some wireless chargers, like the OnePlus Warp Charge 30 and Anker 313 Wireless Charger Stand, do support more rugged cases with 5mm to 8mm thickness.

But to avoid charging interruption and get the best performance, you'll want to stick with a 3mm case or thinner. That also means removing any accessories like grips or mounts you've attached to the back of the phone, since they only add extra thickness.

In terms of the material, you'll generally have no problem with cases made entirely of plastic or silicone. Just check whether both the interior and exterior of the case are really non-metallic — some cases feature built-in magnets and metal ring holders. There should be no external metallic materials anywhere near your phone, and the charger too. This includes items you might insert into the case, such as coins, keys, credit cards, or security badges.

Leather cases work fine with wireless chargers, as well. But you might experience circular imprints on the case after charging because of the compression of the material. You can always remove your leather case to avoid this issue.

All of these restrictions are due to how wireless charging works. The transmitter coil in wireless chargers needs close proximity to the receiver coil on your phone. The less distance there is, the better the transfer of energy, making 3mm and thinner cases with no back attachments work best. Material-wise, metals and magnets both interfere with the electromagnetic transfer of energy, so you should steer clear of them at all costs.