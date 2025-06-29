Why Canoo Trucks Will Never See The Light Of Day (And How The EV Startup Failed)

Over the decade, numerous EV startups have attempted to enter the electric car market with the hopes of becoming the next Tesla, and they've been met with varying degrees of success. Rivian and Lucid are two that have been more successful at the mission, but even for those more established companies, the sailing has never been entirely smooth when it comes to long-term financial success.

And sadly, most electric vehicle startups haven't even made it that far, including these 10 EV startups, which have already filed for bankruptcy. And now there's another once-ambitious EV company to join that undistinguished list — Canoo, which planned to build electric vans and pickup trucks for both personal and delivery use. But with the company filing for Chapter 7 bankruptcy earlier this year, and its assets set to be liquidated, Canoo has now become one of the latest EV startups to arrive with a lot of buzz, only to fall by the wayside. Let's dig in a little further to see just how far Canoo got, and where it all went wrong.