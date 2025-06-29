Are 4K Blu-Ray Discs Region Locked?

With the explosion in streaming over the last decade, people want to tell you that physical media is dead as a doornail. Yes, the market has shrunk dramatically and stores like Best Buy have stopped selling Blu-rays, but there are still plenty of us stocking our shelves with Blu-ray discs, whether they be for our favorite movies or new discoveries put out by boutique distribution labels. I am one of these collectors, currently sporting a collection of over 3,100 titles and counting. While the Blu-ray labels are what drives most of the purchases I make, there's no denying that the 4K UHD Blu-rays also make up a sizable percentage of what makes it onto the shelf. These are discs that display films and television shows in the highest fidelity currently commercially available for home viewing.

One of the most appealing things about 4K UHD Blu-rays is their accessibility. Yes, you do need to have a 4K television and player, be it one of many dedicated 4K UHD players or a device like a PlayStation 5 or XBOX Series X that have disc drives, but if you have those, you are good to go with any 4K disc you come across. 4K UHD Blu-rays are free from any region locking, meaning that the same disc can be played in any part of the world. If you are in the United States, you can import a 4K Blu-ray from France and be able to play it on any 4K-enabled device without issue and vice versa. This might seem like a small thing, but the deeper you go into Blu-ray collecting, the more you realize just how important being region-free can be.