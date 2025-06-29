Group Chats In Google Messages Finally Allow Custom Icons - Here's How To Use Them

Google Messages is arguably one of the best text messaging applications out there, offering a lot of customization options. For instance, you can change the color of the text bubbles and utilize the app's security features to protect yourself against scams, threats, and other online dangers. Recently, Google has introduced a new change for the group chat functionality of its messaging app.

Similar to many other texting applications, you can create group chats on Google Messages. The app relied on the group members' profile photos or their initials for the group chat profile icon. However, this approach wasn't very user-friendly, as it made it very difficult to differentiate between different group chats. To address this issue, Google has introduced the option to add custom icons to RCS group chats within Google Messages. This way, you will only have to look at the chat icon to know which group chat you are looking at. So, let's check out how you can add custom icons to your group chats in Google Messages.