What Does TASER Stand For & In Which US State Is It Illegal To Carry One?

"Taser" and "laser" are both types of energy weapons, while also both acronyms, so it wouldn't be ridiculous for you to assume that most of the letters in each mean the same thing. However, this isn't the case, and in fact they have very different meanings. Laser was first coined in 1959 and is short for "Light Amplification by Stimulated Emission of Radiation," whereas Taser stands for "Thomas A. Swift Electric Rifle." Taser is actually likely to be a backronym — a word conceived first (likely inspired by the word laser, which was already in the common vernacular when the taser was invented in the 1970s) and then the phrase "Thomas A. Swift Electric Rifle" was retrofitted to match the letters.

Thomas A. Swift is not the inventor of the taser — he's not even a real person. The inventor is Jack Cover, who used the 1911 story "Tom Swift and His Electric Rifle" as the inspiration for the name. In fact, Thomas A. Swift isn't even the correct name for the original character — the "A" was added by Cover simply to make the acronym work.

While the taser invented by Cover isn't exactly an electric rifle, the name does suit the device — it works by firing two dart-like electrodes that remain connected to the device by wires. Once attached to the target, the electrodes deliver an electric current strong enough to disrupt voluntary muscle control, incapacitating them. This is very different from how weaponized lasers are used, such as the U.S. Navy's HELIOS system. Tasers have become an increasingly popular choice by law enforcement officials looking for less-lethal ways to subdue suspects. Tasers can even be owned and used by civilians — but not everywhere.