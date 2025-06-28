What Is The 120-Percent Rule When Using Solar Panels?

Your solar panel installer might suddenly start talking about replacing your entire electrical panel. But this time, it might not be an upselling trick. It usually comes down to one very specific rule buried deep in the electrical code — the 120% rule. This rule has nothing to do with how much sunlight hits your roof. Instead, it's about your home's main electrical panel and how much power it can safely handle. Oddly enough, this one rule is also the reason some homeowners cancel their solar plans altogether.

Most people don't hear about the 120% rule until they're deep into the solar process. Then suddenly, they're told they need a panel upgrade that could cost thousands. For many, that's where the plan hits a wall. First, they were told that installing solar would ease their electricity bills and help the environment — but now there's a solar expense ready to drain their wallets. That's exactly why newer systems are finding clever ways to stay within the limit without blowing your budget.